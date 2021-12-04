Obituaries » Andrew J. Jackson

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Andrew “Andy” Joseph Jesensky Sr., 71, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Andy worked as a Warehouse Manager for ComAir Airlines, Boone County Board of Education, and he was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He also was a US Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Stella Jesensky; his son, Andy Jesensky Jr.; and his brothers, Albert (living-Ben), Eddie, and Jimmy (living-Charlotte) Jesensky.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Barb Jesensky; his sons, Dale (Sarah) and Jon Jesensky; and his sisters, Eleanor (deceased-Skip) Rowe and Bernie (George) Klose.

Andy also leaves behind his beloved granddaughter, Brookelynn Jesensky

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 1:00PM-3:00PM and 5:00PM-7:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: The American Heart Association PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692