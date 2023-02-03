Obituaries » Andrea L. Coleman

Burial Date: February 6, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 6, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Andrea Lynn Coleman, 41, of Independence, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. The daughter of Jimetta {Dotson} and Paul Daugherty, Andrea was born in South Williamson, KY on October 31, 1981. She married the love of her life, Chris Coleman, on November 11, 2000.

Andrea enjoyed researching history and genealogy and loved traveling to historical sites. In her spare time, she enjoyed creating online cemetery records and she documented over 3,466 graves on ‘Find a Grave’ online website. She also enjoyed gardening, beautiful flowers, and she had a special love for animals.

Andrea’s greatest drive and passion in life was to become a mother; after a long and difficult journey, Trevor was welcomed into the world. He was her pride and joy.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 22 years, Chris Coleman; son Trevor Christian Coleman; parents Jimetta and Paul Daugherty; brother Jonathan Daugherty; sister Brittany (Chad) Scronce; maternal grandmother Analo Dotson; paternal grandmother Beatrice Daugherty; mother-in-law Shirley Coleman; and her special friend Karrie Sue Biliter.

Andrea was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Leo Daugherty; maternal grandfather Jimmy Dotson; aunts Nancy Hurley, Bonnie Harvey, and Eilene Daugherty; uncle Bobby Daugherty; and father-in-law Jeff Coleman.

A visitation will be held between 6 PM and 9 PM on Sunday, February 5th at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 6th at 12 PM at the funeral home. Andrea will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell.