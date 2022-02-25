Obituaries » Amy L. Kenney

Services will be private.

Amy Lynn Kenney, 51, of Taylor Mill, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was born May 11, 1970, in Covington, a daughter of Leonard C. Kenney and the late Phylis Lois Barnes Kenney, she was a 30 year employee of Duke Energy. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanne Adams; brother, Dale Kenney and wife Tammy; her nieces and nephews Jerron Adams; Jenna Adams; Jennifer Krnavek, and Eric Kenney. She was preceded in death by her beloved cat, Buddy. Funeral services will be private and officiated by Pastor Harold Pike, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to Southside Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Ave, Covington, KY 41011, or First Baptist Church, 501 Dayton Avenue, Dayton, Kentucky, 41074.