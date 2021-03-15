Obituaries » Amy H. Fennell

Obituary Viewed 86 times















Amy H. Fennell, 65 years old, of Fort Thomas, passed away at home unexpectedly but peacefully on March 15, 2021. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, interior designer, and homemaker. She owned her own interior design business, Ahead Design, and formerly worked at Interiors by Kurtinitis, Kordenbrock Interiors, and The Finishing Touch. Her true love was being with her husband Frell, and sons, Trey and Tyler, and her extended family of 100 strong. She had a loving, nurturing, and creative mind and often would put others ahead of herself. Her unique personality and tremendous talents were enjoyed by a wide range of family, friends, and clients. She was a graduate of Highlands High School and the University of Kentucky College of Design with an ASID designation and member of Kappa Delta sorority. She was a member and past president of The Garden Club of Fort Thomas while active in

almost every capacity of the Fort Thomas Independent School system and all athletics as her sons were growing up in the overly protective environment she wanted and created. She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh L. Head, Sr. and is survived by her husband Bill (William A. Jr), and sons Trey (Jade Riffe) and Tyler (Nicole Schmidt) and her mother, Patricia J. Head. Brothers Hugh L. Head, III “Duke” (Susan Embs), James W. Head (Paula Risch), and William R. Head. Interment at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at the Fennell residence on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 2pm-5pm. Weather permitting the event will be inside and outdoors to help with social distancing. Memorials to The Garden Club of Fort Thomas, P.O. Box 55, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.