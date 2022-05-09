Obituaries » Amy E. Dunn

Burial Date: May 14, 2022 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 May 14, 10 a.m.

Amy Dunn, long time resident of Campbell County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9th, 2022. She was 101 years old. In her life time she was a house wife, a mother, and a nurse. Amy was a social bug and enjoyed many activities. She was a part of many clubs at the Grand Towers including being Floor Captain. Amy loved to play bingo, darts, and euchre along with square dancing. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Pritchard and Eleanor Harris, her husband Charles Dunn, and her brother Clarence Pritchard. She is survived by her son Dennis Dunn and daughter-in-law Carole Dunn, her daughter Debbie Berger and son-in-law Jimmy Berger, her three grandchildren Brian, Randy, and Chara (Joey), her three great-grandchildren Mark, Abby Sue, and Billy Joe, and her nieces and nephew. A visitation will be held at Dobbling Funeral Home in Fort Thomas, Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 9:00-10:00 AM. A service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 14, 2022 with burial to follow. Special memories and condolences can be made at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is caring for the family.