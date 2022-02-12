Obituaries » Alyson R. Von Handorf

Burial Date: February 19, 2022 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Springs, KY 41076 Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m.

Alyson Rae Von Handorf 32 years of age passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. Loving daughter of Mary Beiting and Jeff Von Handorf. Loving sister to Becky Von Handorf (Bryan Shirden), and Nicki Scully (Tom). Loving aunt of Addison and Mackenzie Scully. Dear Niece to Michael Beiting (Maryanne),Mark Beiting (Mary), Sue Debord (Dave), Joyce Randall (Paul), Cindy Beiting (Ralph), Joan Von Handorf (Dave Crotty), Jerry Von Handorf (Sue), Fr. Jay Von Handorf, Judy Von Handorf (Len Mooney), Janet Schmidt (Don), Jack Von Handorf (Teri), and Jim Von Handorf (Judy). Dear cousin to thirty. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ray and Rose Beiting and Joe and Jean Von Handorf, her uncle Ralph Beiting, and cousin Philip Beiting. Visitation will be Friday from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm at Middendorf funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for Memorial donations to: National MPS Society c/o Donations PO Box 14686 Durham, NC 27709-4686 or The Special Olympics Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.