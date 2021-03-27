Obituaries » Alysia T. Mazzanti Adams

Burial Date: April 13, 2021

Alysia T. Mazzanti (nee Adams), 45, of Collinsville, OK formerly of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, passed away March 27, 2021 at her home. She was born to William Adams and Dianne Taylor in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a graduate of Highlands High School and attended the University of Kentucky. Aly worked in various medical service environments and was a paramedic and nationally recognized 911 dispatcher, credited with being instrumental in several life-saving efforts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Bernice Taylor and Bob and Jean Adams. Aly is survived by her loving husband Chris, and her three children, William Carter Mazzanti, James Andrew Mazzanti, her daughter, Lauren Taylor Mazzanti all of Collinsville Oklahoma; her parents Dianne Taylor, William Adams and her stepmother Sandy Adams; her brothers William Travis Adams, of Louisville, Miles Parker Adams and Jackson Nash Adams (Callie)of Atlanta. Visitation will be April 13 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft.Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home following visitation. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing. Burial will take place in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorial donations may be sent to Highlands High School , 2400 Memorial Parkway, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.