Obituaries » Alvin L. Shanks

Services will be private.

Obituary Viewed 83 times















Alvin L. Shanks, 86, of Southgate passed away June 20 at home. He is preceded in death by wife Phyllis M. Shanks and daughter Julie Shanks, Brother George and wife Frankie Shanks. Survived by dear children Robert (Priscilla) Shanks, Kevin (Rebecca) Shanks and Cara (Ernie) Shanks-Harms, grandchildren David and Jonathan Shanks, Jennifer (Dennis) Maines and Jason Hall and Heather (Robbie) Marx, Craig (Ingrid) Harms, great-grandchildren Andrew and Matthew Maines, Autumn Brinegar and Oakley Shanks and Reece and Callan Marx and Mason Harms, nephews Wyatt and Wade Shanks, Lynne and Jim Duff, nieces Wendy Shanks and Beth McDaniel-Adams and Lisa Stevenson. Alvin was an Army Korea Veteran and retired from General Motors and SGT First Class from the 100th Division Army Reserve Band. Services will be private.