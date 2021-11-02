Obituaries » Alvin J. Zimmerman

Alvin J. Zimmerman, 91 years of age, of Florence, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Alvin was recently preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mildred A. Zimmerman. He leaves behind his loving daughters Judy Bertke (Jerry), Sue Dugan, Jean Centers (Terry), and Cathy Mardis (Bob). Alvin was the loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He and his wife had a very strong faith and were members of Saint Barbara Church. Visitation will take place from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Saint Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY 41018. Interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Memorial contributions can be left in Alvin’s honor to the American Heart Association.