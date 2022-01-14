A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Alvin C. Appel

January 14, 2022

Burial Date: January 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church.

Alvin C. Appel, 96 years of age passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Mary Appel (nee Stamm). Loving father of Ruth Averdick (Steve), Carol Dickman (John), Rita Smith (Dave), Joyce Burwinkel (Joe), Betty Schadler (Willie), Mary Jo Pollitt (John), Al Appel Jr. (Celia), and James Appel (Brenna). Loving grandpa of twenty-nine and great grandpa of seventy-four. Sweet Al was a mechanical engineer, a Kentucky Colonel, and was works manager at American Tool Works. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. In lue of flowers memorial donations are suggested to: Msgr. John F. Murphy School Endowment Fund, 1322 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Ft. Wright, KY 41011.



