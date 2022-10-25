Obituaries » Alton G. Best

Burial Date: October 27, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Oct. 27, 2 p.m.

Age 89, of Independence, KY passed peacefully at his home on October 25th. A native of Washington County, he was born August 25th, 1933 to Henry and Leola Best. He was married to Bernice Ann (McMurtry) Best for 58 years. He was a graduate of EKU with a Master’s Degree in Education and Rank I. Mr. Best taught Math at Simon Kenton HS for 11.5 years, then was a principal at Twenhofel Middle School and a Central Office administrator for 23 years. He started the first Summer School program in the Kenton County District and was the first principal to award a student Letter for Academic Achievement. He was a long-time member of Walton United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Bradford Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his wife and two brothers (Norris Gene Best and James Kenneth Best). He is survived by a son, Jim and daughter-in-law Ray Anne Best, daughter Dr. Gay and husband John Lafferty, Jr, grandchildren, Scott (Danielle) and Jared Best, Drew (Karlie) Lafferty. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 27, 2022 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, 3525 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY 41018. Services to follow at 2:00pm.