Obituaries » Almeda H. Casey

Funeral Ceremonies will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Almeda Hunley Casey, 98, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

She was a Material Supplier with RCA in Cincinnati, OH.

Almeda was born December 3, 1921 in Mayfield, KY to the late Elmus and Lucy (nee: Johnston) Bruce. She was preceded in death by her Husbands, Lloyd Hunley and Woodrow Casey, Son, Bobby Hunley.

Almeda is survived by her Daughter, Rebecca Foster, Daughter in Law, Diane Hunley, Brother, Rev. Cloys Bruce, four Grandchildren, six Great Grandchildren and four Great Great Grandchildren.

