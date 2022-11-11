Obituaries » Alma L. Nelson

Burial Date: November 17, 2022 Melbourne United Methodist Church 1011 Mary Ingles Highway Melbourne, KY 41059 Nov. 17, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 40 times















Alma LaVerne Nelson, 92, of California, KY passed away on November 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. She was born in Carthage, KY to the late Arvil and Georgia (Alford) Dicken. LaVerne formerly served as treasurer for 50 years at Melbourne United Methodist Church, she’s been a member of the church since 1944. She worked at Western and Southern, she served as a girl scout leader, she was a member of the Methodist class meetings and outreach and served as board member of Beech Grove Celebration. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Nelson, parents and siblings, Melvin and William Dicken and Loretta Fleming and Norma Nelson. She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly (Stan) Schilffarth and Patricia (Ken) Sullivan; six grandchildren, Philip (Whitney) Schilffarth, Jill (Aaron) Rajchel, Katie (Tyler) Wallin, Andrew (Brittany) Schilffarth, Sarah (Kurtis)Sullivan and Connor Sullivan; four great-grandchildren, Cameron Schilffarth, Rhylan Wallin, Nelson Wallin, and Alexa Rajchel; special care giver, Caroline Gruner and her grand dog, Theodora. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St. Alexandria, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Melbourne United Methodist Church, Melbourne, Kentucky, with Pastor Ken Clift, officiating. The family will greet visitors one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Melbourne United Methodist Church PO Box 71 Melbourne KY 41059 or Beech Grove Celebration (Connor Sullivan Eagle Scout Project location) 3767B Smith Road California KY 41007.