Obituaries » Alma J. Wagers

Burial Date: January 18, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Jan. 18, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Wagers, Alma, J.,67, of Independece, KY passed away January 11, 2020 at Woodcrest Nursing Home. Alma is preceded by her Parents; James and Inez Slover, Brothers; John Slover, Bo Slover, Sister; Brenda Kenney. She is survived by her Son; Mike (Beth) Wagers, Brother; David Slover, Sister; Creida McDaniel, Grandchild; Samantha Jackson. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home,Elsmere. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm.