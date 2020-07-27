Obituaries » Alma J. Baker

Burial Date: July 31, 2020

Alma J. Baker, 87 of Walton, Kentucky passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Alma was a Godly woman who lived by the JOY Principal: Jesus, Others and then Yourself. She attended the First Baptist Church in Covington. Alma enjoyed spending time with her family and she always had a fabulous meal prepared for them. She is survived by her children Gary (Verna) Baker, Katherine (Ancel) Baxley, Larry (Rita) Baker and Jerry Baker; grandchildren Bryan, Scott, Stacey, Marcus, Candace, Jonathan and Cassie; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Flossie Russell, Christine Reems, Pauline Elfers and Elmer Powers; many extended family members and friends. Alma is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William and her grandson Justin. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions suggested to First Baptist Church, 14 Brent Spence Square, Covington, Kentucky 41011 or St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic please remember to wear a face mask and practice Social Distancing if attending the Visitation and Funeral of Alma.