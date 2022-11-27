Obituaries » Alma H. Walls

Burial Date: December 2, 2022

Alma Hunter Walls, 96, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Alma was a longtime member of Latonia Baptist Church. She was employed for 34 years at the Gibson Greeting Card Co. Alma was a generous person volunteering at area nursing homes to support patients in any way she was able. She gave of her time and talents to all those around her. Predeceased by her first husband, Wilfred Aylor, her second husband, George Walls, her daughter, Elaine King, and five brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Delbert (Jean) Walls, Linda (Philip) Atkinson, grandchildren, Dachia (Thomas) Spaur, Eric (Maria) Walls, Jennifer (Chris) Rivers, Ben Atkinson, and 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be at Swindler and Currin Funeral Home, 214 W. Southern Avenue, Latonia, KY on Friday December 2, 2022, with visitation from 12- 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 pm. Burial will follow immediately after service at Hopeful Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hopeful Church Road, Florence, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to Latonia Baptist Church, 3800 Church St. Latonia, KY 41015.