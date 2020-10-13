Obituaries » Alma C. Burns

Alma Conrad Burns, 96, loving mother and grandmother, formerly of Independence, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Boonespring in Union. She retired from Crosset Produce in Cincinnati and was a long time choir member and Sunday School Superintendent for the Beginner B Department at Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Pearl Stephenson Conrad; husband Tommy Burns and her brother Wayne Conrad.

Survivors include two sons Jerry (Nancy) Burns and Paul (Tonya) Burns; one daughter Karen (Clayton) Van Kleeck; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and church friends.

Visitation 10:30 am -12 noon with funeral service to follow 12 noon Saturday, October 17, 2020 all at Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St., Latonia, KY 41015.

Memorials to Calvary Christian School, 5955 Taylor Mill Rd., Covington, KY 41015.

FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED