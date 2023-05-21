Obituaries » Allison Armao

Burial Date: May 31, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 May 31, 2 - 3 p.m.

Allison Armao, 64, of Edgewood, KY passed away at home on May 21, 2023. Allison began her career as a licensed clinical social worker; she became a proud and passionate Montessori assistant teacher for 3-6-year-olds during her children’s school years, and then returned to her practice as a clinical therapist. Allison traveled the world to study and learn how non-Western cultures addressed and promoted emotional healing and worked with a diverse range of clients to address trauma and individual healing paths. Allison was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and received a Masters of Social Work from the University of Kentucky.

Allison cared most deeply about her role as mother to the two loves of her life, Adrienne (Cody Allen) and Ian McDonough (Macon Hall McDonough), and as grandmother to Bentley Allen and Damon McDonough; she adored her two grandsons. She was also the absolute best partner for 36 years to her husband, John McDonough. Allison loved nothing in life more than her family and their well-being.

It is no exaggeration to say that Allison has countless friends from around the world, from all walks of life, who have all helped to shape the beautiful person that she was. She not only cared about what you were doing, but more importantly, how you were feeling. Beyond her family and friends, she cared deeply about the environment and for marginalized people without voices or vocal supporters.

Allison is survived by her immediate family, 10 brother/sister in-laws, and 24 nieces and nephews and their children. In the words of one of our family’s dear friends, Allison was a “force of nature.” Her contributions to all of our lives are immeasurable. While Allison will forever be profoundly missed, we can all take comfort in the fact that her spirit continues to surround us.