Allene Tucker

Burial Date: November 26, 2022 Kento-Boo Baptist Church 634 Kentaboo Ave. Florence, KY 41042 Nov. 26, 2 p.m.

Allene (Ally) Tucker 71, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She worked as a service manager for Smokey Bones for 14 years.

She enjoyed her time the most around family and friends, any kind of get together. She was always up for a good card game, watching horse races, and playing bingo. She loved to host parties and always had time for some shopping. One of her deepest passions was always decorating for the holidays.

Allene was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Stella Hacker; her sisters, Geraldine Hammons, Marilyn Newton, and Shirley Spegal; and her brother-in-law, Mike Bearden.

She leaves behind her loving husband and life companion of 35 years, Dan Tucker Sr.; her children, Tonia (Andrew) Gray, Daniel Tucker Jr., Allene Tucker Jr.;as well her fury four legged companion Stella. Her siblings, Harold (Kathy) Hacker, Rick (Sue) Hacker, Dale (Cindy) Hacker; and Diane Bearden; and her sisters-in-law, Connie (Jerry) Thornton, Jackie Braden, and Esther Musisca; and her brother-in-law, Michael Tucker.

Allene also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Scott, Nikki, Cora, and Kendall; and numerous additional family members and friends.

A celebration of life for Allene will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 12:00PM-2:00PM at Kento-Boo Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2:00PM.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Charity of Donor’s Choice.