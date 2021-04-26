Obituaries » Allen W. Pollard

Burial Date: April 30, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 April 30, 1 p.m.

















Allen Wayne Pollard, age 69, of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly on April 26th. 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Wayne was born the son of the late Lester and Lillian (Dillinger) Pollard on October 2, 1951 in Gary, Indiana.

Wayne will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, and papaw. Wayne could be found working as the owner of his own business, Pollard Construction. He enjoyed going to the casino and playing the slots. Wayne also loved rock music, especially the Door’s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elona May and Roger Pollard.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Laura (Smith) Pollard; children, Steve (Tricia) Pollard and Katie (Tyler)Deno; grandchildren, Ashley, Bailey, Audrey, Delilah, Daisy, Luke, Owen, and Carter; and siblings, Ron (Phyllis) Pollard, Mike Pollard, Jeff Pollard, Kenny Pollard, and Debbie (Bill) Smith.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at Glencoe Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home.