Obituaries » Allen Turner, Jr.

Burial Date: March 15, 2023 St. Mary of the Assumption 8246 E Main Street Alexandria, KY 41001 MArch 15, 11 a.m.

Allen Turner, Jr., age 85, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Oliva Weckbach Turner; children, Greg Turner (Kim) and Kim Swayne (Omer Fowee); step-children, Mike Weckbach (LaBreeska Stanifer), David Weckbach (Mary Ann), Jeff Weckbach (Brenda), Michele Frommeyer (Phil); siblings, Ralph Turner (Daisey), Lois Raleigh (the late Alfred), Ronnie Turner (Judy) and Lonnie Turner (Linda); 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Grace Dorman (John).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Alexandria, KY) from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and/or St. Mary of the Assumption Cultivating Legacy Foundation 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001.