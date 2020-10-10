Obituaries » Allen K. Robinson

Services are private.

Allen Kent Robinson, 66, of Dry Ridge, formerly Hebron, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Kent was born on March 14, 1954 in Covington, Kentucky to Billie and Lola Robinson. He was a retired concrete finisher for Lawrence Construction Co., Walton, Kentucky and he loved thoroughbred horse racing, Turfway Park and casinos.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Lola (Miller) Robinson; and a sister, Billie Gail Montgomery.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle (Billy) Nichelson, Shanna Robinson, Lara Robinson and Kathy (Jimmy) Clary; sister, Kay (Timothy) Adams; brothers, Victor (Denise) Robinson, Michael (Susan) Robinson and Kenneth Robinson; 19 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral Services will be Private. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill.