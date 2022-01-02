Obituaries » Allen J. Pence

Burial Date: January 5, 2022

Allen J. Pence, 75 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on January 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Fort Thomas, KY.

Allen was born November 26, 1946 in Newport, KY to William and Elva Marksberry Pence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Clara and Bobbi, brothers, David and Jerry.

Allen is survived by his brother, Thomas L. (Bernadine) Pence, Sr., sisters, Alice Cook, Betty Turner, Stella Kapper, Mary Ballard, also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp – Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport followed by the service at 2:00 pm.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.