Obituaries » Allen G. Law

Burial Date: August 7, 2021 Highland United Methodist Church 314N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Aug. 7, 2 p.m.

Allen Glenn Law, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Allen was the rock of the family who was a loving husband, a caring and supportive father, and the best grandpa. He was preceded in death by parents, Howard & Lillian Law (nee. Jolley), and brothers, Howard & William Law. Allen is survived by his loving wife, Donna Law (nee. Helferich); daughter, Jennifer (Nathan) Rickard and three grandchildren, Nathan, Lillian, and Raymond Rickard. A memorial visitation will be held August 7th, 2021 from 1pm to 3pm with a celebration of life service at 2pm at Highland United Methodist Church, 314 N. Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, KY. All are welcome to join the family after the service for memories and refreshments.