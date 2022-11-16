Obituaries » Alleen M. Willoughby Meyers

Burial Date: November 20, 2022

Alleen M. Willoughby (nee Myers), 91 of Butler, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home. Alleen was born in Camargo, KY, on August 11, 1931. Alleen retired after teaching 27 years from Campbell County Schools. She was a member of Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church and served as the Sunday School secretary for 60 years and was faithful to the WMU. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed cooking and sewing for them. She was preceded in death by her parents Allie, and Mayme (nee Carl) Myers and a sister, Martha Bellamy. Alleen is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Carl Hord Willoughby; 4 children: Carlene (Bill) Goins, Gail (Paul) Haverbusch, Susan (Greg) Koeninger and Carl (Laura) Willoughby; brother, David (Ann) Myers; 14 grandchildren: Jonathan (Christen) Roseberry, Aaron (Kelli) Roseberry, Erica (David) Bockerstette, Paul (Victoria) Haverbusch, Kyle (Mary Kate) Haverbusch, Houston Haverbusch, Mariah (Matthew Bullard) Haverbusch, Liana Haverbusch, Alex (Nikki) Koeninger, Austin (Bethany) Koeninger, Allie (Alex) Wolf, Adam (Bailey) Koeninger, Axel Willoughby and Mazie Willoughby; 12 great grandchildren: Avery Roseberry, Hunter Roseberry, Clayton Roseberry, Takoda Roseberry, Bryan Bockerstette, Raelyn Bockerstette, Laila Koeninger, Patton Koeninger, Parker Koeninger, Everett Wolf, Madeline Wolf, and Eva Willoughby. Visitation Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church, 5793 KY-154, Butler, KY 41006 from 1:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Peach Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Second Twelve Mile Baptist Church.