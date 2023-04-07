Obituaries » Allasandra M. Losey

Burial Date: April 15, 2023 First Baptist Church of Walton 47 South Main Street Walton, KY April 15, 10 a.m.

Allasandra Marie Losey, age 22, of Walton, KY, tragically passed away in an auto accident on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Richwood, KY. She was a graduate of Walton Verona High School and enjoyed playing video games, especially Call of Duty. Sandra had a strong work ethic and held a few positions which exposed her to a variety of people and diverse environments, but she hadn’t quite found her calling in life just yet. She was very artsy and enjoyed drawing and painting, especially abstract art. She also had a talent for doing makeup and hair. Her favorite color was red, and her family encourages people attending her services to wear red in her memory. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Losey, grandfather, Eddie Northcutt, and great-grandfather, Ray Losey. Sandra is survived by her mother, Cassie Chesser; brothers, Stanley Losey, Jr. and Elijah Leicht; paternal grandmother, Patty Northcutt; maternal grandmother, Patty Chesser; paternal great grandmother, Priscilla Losey; aunt, Amanda Lawson; and uncles, Jesse Northcutt and Spencer Suman. Her visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main St., Walton, KY 41094. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Interment will be at Walton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Allasandra Losey Memorial Fund.