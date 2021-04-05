Obituaries » Alice R. Helmer

Alice Ruth Helmer (nee Burke) 89 years of age passed away peacefully Monday at her home in Erlanger, KY. She was the loving wife of the late Fred John Helmer Jr. Loving mother of Beth Harmeling and the late Fred John Helmer III. Dear sister to Charles Burke, Thomas Burke, Lillian Burke Pieper, Anna-May Burke Linneman, Shirley Burke, Edward Burke, and Rosemary Burke Hardcorn who all preceded her in death. Loving grandmother to John Harmeling Jr, Scott Harmeling (Brenna), Alyson Benedetti (Justin), and great grandchildren Holton Harmeling, Heath Harmeling, and Olivia Ruth Benedetti.

Alice had a love of travel, card games, and spending time with her loved ones. She worked diligently alongside her husband for many years at their business, Helmer Oil. Prior to starting their own business, Alice worked at Western-Southern where she developed life-long friendships. In her later years, she enjoyed countless hours of volunteer work at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was also a very active member in the Tri City Senior Group where she participated in many events and road trips with friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 8 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Fort Wright, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 9 at 10:00am at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY. Burial following at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials Suggested to: DCCH Center for Children and Families, 75 Orphanage Road, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017.