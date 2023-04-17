Obituaries » Alice P. White Beck

Services are private.

Alice P. White (nee Beck), 95, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood. Alice was born July 26, 1927, in Alexandria, KY. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie B. White and her parents, Raymond and Lois (Walker) Beck. Alice is survived by three children, Donna (Bill Stall) White, Mark (Jamie) White and Dan White; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Services at the convenience of the family. No visitation. Burial Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227