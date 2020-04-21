Obituaries » Alice L. Winkler Ewing

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 86 times















Alice Lorraine Winkler (nee. Ewing), 78, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, April 21st at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. She was a member of the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967 and an Administrative Assistant at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Milton & Ruth (nee. Dennemann) Ewing; husband, Charles Winkler and sister, Wilma Rothan. Alice is survived by her daughter, Becky Lynn (John) Martin and 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Coryn & Collin Martin and her brother in law Rick Rothan. Private Services will be held at the conveniences of the family. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.