Obituaries » Alfred P. Blomquist

Burial Date: January 25, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Jan. 25, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















Union – Alfred “Al” Peter Blomquist, 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Al was born in Superior, Wisconsin to his late parents, Albert Blomquist and Gertrude Larson Blomquist. Left to mourn his passing are his devoted wife of 62 years, Dorothy Kimball Blomquist, of Union, Kentucky; son and daughter-in-law, William and Kimberly Blomquist, of Lake Orion, Michigan; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Craig Speicher, of Florence, Kentucky; grandchildren, Isaac and Katie Speicher, Jonathan and Emilie Speicher, Abigail and Joshua McCord, Corey Blomquist and Scott Blomquist; and great grandchildren, Theodore Speicher and the soon anticipated Arielle Speicher. Al was employed as an engineer at Chrysler for nearly 45 years. He earned both his bachelors degree and masters degree from Wayne State University. He was a member of Elim Baptist Church and Higgins Lake Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a good man that loved his family. Al enjoyed tennis, sailing, boating, traveling and computers. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will take place at Parkview Memorial Cemetery, Livonia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Al’s name are suggested to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.