Burial Date: November 7, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Nov. 7, 11 a.m.

Alfred “Alfie” Ottaviani, 91, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital Fort Thomas. He was the former owner of Albert’s Autobody of Newport, KY. Alfie enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel, and Anna (Mihilasky) Ottaviani. sibling, Sam Ottaviani, James Ottaviani, and Mary Ebert. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Ann Ottaviani (nee Denny), sisters, Alice Weber, and Madeline Brinker; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Prayers at 11:00 AM. Interment in Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY.