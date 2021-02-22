Obituaries » Alfred H. Hegener

Burial Date: February 26, 2021

Alfred Henry Hegener, 80 of Covington, formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on February 22, 2021 at VA Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH. Al was born March 25, 1940 in Covington, KY to Alfred and Anna Schorry Hegener. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. Al was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. Former member of Sacred Heart Church, Bellevue . He was a shoe repairman. Al loved the horses, casinos and going fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers, Robert and John Hegener, Sisters, Mary Ann Lampe, and Helen Kolde. Al is survived by his Companion, Rose, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY. Service to follow at 1:00 pm. with his Nephew Steve Kolde officiating. Masks are required and guests are expected to abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky with military honors.