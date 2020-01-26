Obituaries » Alfred D. Hensley

Burial Date: January 30, 2020 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY Jan. 30, 1 p.m.

Alfred “Dwayne” Hensley, 82, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Dwayne was born in Harlan County on December 11, 1937. He designed and built machines during his 39 years at RA Jones, retiring as the head of Design for Fabrication. A former Board member of New Thought Unity Center in Cincinnati, he was also a proud 57-year Mason and member of the Bradford Lodge #123 F&AM. Dwayne became fascinated with airplanes as a young boy, watching the pilots at the airstrip near his grandfather’s farm in Harlan. He became a private pilot and avid member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, enthusiastically joining the yearly Fly-In at Oshkosh, WI. He built a Pitts Special biplane, and his Vari-Eze craft is part of the Rutan Aircraft Flying Experience museum in Texas. Dwayne is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Martha (Wells), brothers Glenn and Bill and his wife of 50 years, Glynda Loretta (Kidd) Hensley. Survivors include son Todd (Lizanne) Hensley, daughter Kimberly (Bernard) McCarty, sister-in-law Connie Hurt, his beloved grandchildren, Sophia (David) Blythe, Cole (Janela) McCarty, Benjamin McCarty, Catherine Hensley, Margaret (Chris) Hensley and wife Linda Hensley. Services Thursday, January 30th at Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY, with visitation 11:00 am until 12:45 pm. Masonic funeral rites will be performed at 12:45 pm, followed by funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment Independence Kentucky Cemetery. Donations, if desired, may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.