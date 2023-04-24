Obituaries » Alfred C. Mayleben

Burial Date: April 28, 2023 St. Patrick Church 3285 Mills Rd Covington, KY 41015 April 28, 11 a.m.

Alfred C. Mayleben, 93, passed away Monday April 24, 2023 at Dominion Senior Living in Florence, KY. He worked as a salesman for Nabisco for 37yrs. Al was an avid golfer who loved the warm weather. He loved to socialize with family and friends entertaining and playing cards. He enjoyed many things in life, playing the organ and singing to name a few. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Mayleben, sister Dorothy Rose Brinker, grandson Steven Mayleben and daughter in-law Diane Mayleben. Survivors include son Philip (Laurie) Mayleben, son Ronald Mayleben, daughter Theresa (Terry) Almond, daughter Karen (Tom) Dorsey and daughter Sharon (Dave) Hartig, sister Geraldine McDermott and brother Hank Mayleben. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday April 28, 2023, from 10am to 11am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Patrick Church 3285 Mills Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Mausoleum entombment at St Mary’s Cemetery will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn Street Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.