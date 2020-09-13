Obituaries » Alfonso Morquecho

Burial Date: September 16, 2020 Cristo Rey Church 25 Cavalier Blvd. Florence, KY 41042 Sept. 16, 3 p.m.

Alfonso Morquecho, 49 years of age, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood. Alfonso was born in Michoacá, Mexico on January 5, 1971. He is survived by his wife, Rosalba Morquecho; daughters, Victoria Ruiz (Salvador) and Analleli Morquecho; son, Victor Alfonso Morquecho; grandchildren, Leslie Ruiz, Alexander Ruiz, Kenia Gomez, and Daniel Gomez; and his siblings, Veronica Morquecho, Elvira Garcia, Hector Alvarez, Teresa Alvarez, Estella Alvarez, and Victoria Alvarez. Alfonso enjoyed soccer and watching television, especially the news. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Cristo Rey Church, 25 Cavalier Blvd., Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. An additional visitation for the family will follow at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.