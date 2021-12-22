Obituaries » Alexander R. Fish

Burial Date: December 28, 2021 First Baptist Church of Walton 47 South Main Street Walton, KY Dec. 28, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Alexander Robert Fish, age 31, of Ft. Mitchell, KY, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was IT Technician and a member of First Baptist Church in Walton, KY. Alex enjoyed playing video games, board games, cards, had a quick wit, loved to travel and had an eclectic taste in music. His grandmother, Jenny Schmidt, preceded him in death. Survived by his loving parents, Anthony & Lisa Schmidt Fish; brother, Jacob and Marissa Fish; grandfather, David Schmidt; grandmother, Barbara Fish; nephew, Levi Fish; aunts and uncles: Bob and Beth Fish, Marla Fish, Doug and Terri Fish, Kaye Tyler Sandlin, Keeta and Steve Danneels, Sonya and Greg Webster, Sinda and Dennis Henson, Leslie Schmidt and David Michael Schmidt. Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. His funeral service will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Fish Family, c/o Chambers and Grubbs, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.