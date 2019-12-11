Obituaries » Alex S. Hart
Alex S. Hart
December 11, 2019
Burial Date: December 17, 2019
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Dec. 17, 2 - 2:30 p.m.
Hart, Alex Steven, 33, of Covington, KY passed away on December 11, 2019. He worked in landscaping and loved sports and skateboarding. He is survived by his Father: Steven Hart; Mother: Patti West; Step-Mother: Lori Hart; Sisters: Stephanie Hart, Danielle Remley, Jenna Remley; Niece: Aubrey Grace Dugan; Girlfriend: Amy Griffith. Visitation will be from 12:00PM to 02:00PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere with services beginning at 02:00PM. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery located in Fort Mitchell, KY.