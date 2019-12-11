Obituaries » Alex S. Hart

Burial Date: December 17, 2019 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Dec. 17, 2 - 2:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 110 times















Hart, Alex Steven, 33, of Covington, KY passed away on December 11, 2019. He worked in landscaping and loved sports and skateboarding. He is survived by his Father: Steven Hart; Mother: Patti West; Step-Mother: Lori Hart; Sisters: Stephanie Hart, Danielle Remley, Jenna Remley; Niece: Aubrey Grace Dugan; Girlfriend: Amy Griffith. Visitation will be from 12:00PM to 02:00PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere with services beginning at 02:00PM. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery located in Fort Mitchell, KY.