Albin “Al” Edmund Stoeckle, 96 of Park Hills, Kentucky passed away on October 13, 2021. Al was a Marine veteran of WWII serving at Pearl Harbor during the war. Al spent his working career as a sales representative for numerous toy manufacturers and was affectionately known as “Uncle Al the kiddies Pal”. He was a parishioner of St. Agnes Church for over 35 years, then at St. Edward’s Church in Owenton and finally Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort. Al was an avid golfer who finally gave up the game at the age of 93. He was a Past State Deputy of the Knights of Columbus as well as a former State Master. He was a member of the VFW, and the Greater Cincinnati Model Railroad Club. Al is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Stoeckle (Suhre) and Darlene Stoeckle (Hawkins). He is survived by his children Deacon Bob Stoeckle (Millie), Nancy Shibuya (Steve), David Stoeckle (Mary), and Michael Stoeckle (Jayne). Al is leaving behind 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, October 25, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 pm at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, Kentucky followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 pm. A Celebration of Life reception will follow in the church undercroft. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41011 or Notre Dame Academy, 1699 Hilton Drive, Park Hills, Kentucky 41011.