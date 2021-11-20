Obituaries » Alberta Powers

Burial Date: November 26, 2021 GRAVESIDE SERVICE Friday November 26, 2021 10:00 AM Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Floral Hills

Obituary Viewed 34 times















Alberta Florence Powers, 76, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. She was born December 16, 1944, in Newport, a daughter of the late George Earl Straub and Edna Florence Murphy Straub. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She is survived by her children, Sandra Wallace (Rick); Renee Wheeler (Michael); David Powers and Billy Powers (Estela); one brother, three sisters, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Junior Powers. Graveside services will be 10AM Friday, November 26, 2021 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.