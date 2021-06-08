Obituaries » Alberta M. Hein

Burial Date: June 14, 2021 Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) 318 Division St. Bellevue , KY 41073 June 14, 11:30 a.m.

Alberta M. (nee Jana) Hein, 100 formerly of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on June 8, 2021 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

Alberta was born February 2, 1921 in Newport, KY to Albert and Anna Erpenbeck Jana

Alberta was a graduate of Academy of Notre Dame Providence, Newport. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish. Alberta sang in their choir and a member of the Altar Society. She said the Rosary daily. She was very active with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. The love of her life was her family and being with her grandchildren. She lived in Bellevue for 93 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charlie A. Hein, Brother, Mel Jana,and Sister, Rita Mae Hils.

Alberta is survived by her Daughters, Mary Jo (Herb) Kenter, Nancy (Dave) Stamm, Judy (John) Necamp, Son, Charlie (Nona) Hein, 10 Grandchildren, and 17 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 am Monday, June 14, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish with Rev. Martin Pitstick, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive Suite 396, Cincinnati, Oh 45242-3732 or to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite104, Louisville, KY 40223.