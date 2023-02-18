Obituaries » Alberta D. Mastropaolo

Alberta Dolores Mastropaolo, 99, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was born December 21, 1923 to the Caminati’s. Alberta was the true matriarch of her family; she always made sure everyone was taken care of. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she led her family by example. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Mastropaolo, her grandson, Cosmo Mastropaolo Jr., her 2 sisters and 1 brother. Alberta is survived by her loving children: Cosmo Mastropaolo Sr. (Mary Ann), and Diane Fazzalaro (Rocco), her beloved grandchildren: Anna Marie, Christina, and Michael, and 4 cherished great-grandchildren. Alberta will be laid to rest with her late husband at St. John Cemetery in Queens, NY.