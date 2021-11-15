Obituaries » Albert L. Regg, Jr.

Albert Louis Regg, Jr., age 86, of Pierce Township, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Siena Gardens. He was born on August 18, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Albert L. Regg, Sr. and Dolores {McCaffrey}. In his spare time, Albert enjoyed golfing, eating at his favorite restaurants, making new friends, and telling lots of jokes. He was a proud member of the United States Navy. Albert is survived by his five children; Brian Regg, Chris (Wanna) Regg, Caryn Geiser, Mike (Susan) Regg, and John Regg; two stepdaughters, Kimberely (Robert) Bauer and Candee (Glen) Shafer; eleven grandchildren, Alex Geiser, Cooper Geiser; Courtney (Daniel) Anderson, Adam Regg, Logan Regg, Nicholas Bauer, Zachary (Olivia) Bauer, Katherine Bauer, Glen (Susan) Shafer, William Shafer, and Emilee Shafer; and two great grandchildren, Cole Anderson and Everly Geiser. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June Regg. A gathering will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Withamsville Church of Christ, 846 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.