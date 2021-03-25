Obituaries » Albert L. Collier

Burial Date: March 31, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Hebron 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048 March 31, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Albert L. Collier, 92, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 25, 2021. He was a supervisor with BASF Chemical Company. Albert served his country in the US Army, was a longtime member of Belleview Church of Christ. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #926 (Petersburg), where he was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and a KY Colonel. Albert is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Virginia Collier; son, Albert Collier and siblings, Alfred Collier, Herman Collier and Margie Collier. He is survived by his children; Ronnie (Kathy) Collier, Darlene Collier and Tina (William) Fordyce; daughter-in-law, Debbie Collier; siblings, Mary Mae Collier, Lois Nantz, Henry Collier and Eddie Collier; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31 from 10AM – 12:45PM with a masonic service at 12:45PM followed by the funeral service at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes 2988 Phyllis Ct. Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will be in Petersburg Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.