Albert L. Bell

Burial Date: November 4, 2021

Albert L. Bell, 82, of Union, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 30, 2021. He proudly served his country in the US Army and US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Albert worked and retired as a car-hauler for General Motors. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and Dwight Bell. Albert is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne “Kay” Isaacs; daughters, Dauneen (Greg) Bravard and Donzetta (John) Boback; son, Greg (Jamie) Dougherty; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3 from 5-8 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 4 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown.