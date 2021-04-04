Obituaries » Albert K. Wing

Burial Date: April 16, 2021 Kenton County Golf Course Banquet Hall 3908 Richardson Road Independence, KY 41051 April 16, 2:30 p.m.

Albert Kenneth Wing, 86, of Covington, passed away Sunday April 4, 2021 at the Cincinnati VA Hospital.

He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Fort Wright, served in the Air Force and retired as a route driver for Husman’s Snack Foods Company in Cincinnati. Albert enjoyed playing sports in high school, loved playing golf and spending quality time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Deanna (Marsh) Wing; and parents, Howard Ralph Wing Sr. and Martha Marie (Tryling) Wing.

Survivors include son, Kevin Thomas (Marlena) Wing of Smyrna, Tennessee; daughter, Kimberly Deann (Robert) Ries of Independence; and grandson, George Wing.

Reception at Kenton County Golf Course Banquet Hall on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Covington is serving the family.

Memorials are suggested to Boys Town Father Flanagan House, 14153 Grodinsky Circle, Boys Town, NE 68010 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.