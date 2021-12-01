Obituaries » Albert J. Vesper, III MD

Burial Date: December 7, 2021 Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church 472 Beaver Rd Walton, KY 41094 Dec. 7, 11 a.m.

Albert J. Vesper III MD, 78, of Union, KY, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood with his family by his side. Dr. Vesper devoted his life as a pediatrician in Northern Kentucky for over 30 years. He also was a US Army veteran and a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Walton, KY.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Naomi Vesper; his brothers, James and Ronald Vesper; and his great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Louden.

He leaves behind his loving wife Christine Vesper; his children, Megan (Paul) Yoshida, Bryon (Lara) Graham, and Lisa (Michael) Strady; his brothers, Paul, Steven, and Dennis Vesper; cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

Al also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jacob, Caitlin, Grant, Adelais, Lewis, Luke, and Emma.

A Requiem High Mass will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church 72 Beaver Rd, Walton, KY 41094.