Obituaries » Albert J. Klensch

Burial Date: September 9, 2020 3612 Church Street Latonia, KY 41015 Sept. 9, 12 p.m.

Albert J. Klensch, 64 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio. Al was the loving husband of the late Ann Bradley Dean Klensch (2018). Devoted father of Justin Klensch (Leah and grandson Owen), Aaron Klensch (Fiancée Elisabeth), and Jared Klensch (Sarah). Dear brother of Mary Beth Butler (Jack), Jeff Klensch, Chris Klensch (Coleen), and the late Karen Riedinger (Mark). Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Holy Cross Church in Latonia, KY. Eulogy to be given at 11:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery.