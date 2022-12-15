Obituaries » Albert J. Beckman, III

No services available.

Albert Joseph Beckman III, known by “Bert” to most, age 64, of Covington KY passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Heidi Beckman; his daughters, Sarah Chambliss (Chris) and Elizabeth Beckman (Scott); and his granddaughter Lucy Chambliss; in addition to many siblings, nieces, and nephews. Bert was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Dolores Beckman; and his sister, Eloise Decker. Bert enjoyed good food, good music, UK basketball, and good company. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. There will not be a memorial service, per Bert’s wishes. Donations to Parish Kitchen in Covington, KY.