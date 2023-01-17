Obituaries » Albert H. Pike

Burial Date: January 21, 2023 First Baptist Church Dayton, Ky Jan. 21, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Albert Harold Pike age 87 of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, January 20th at the First Baptist Church, 501 Dayton Avenue, Dayton, KY 41074 with funeral service following 10:00 am Saturday, January 21st at the church. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chilton and Florence Pike, two sisters Evelyn Biggs and Wilma Cooper, one brother Earl Pike, two sons Michael Pike and Mark Pike and one grandson Jacob Pike. Harold is survived by Martha Dabney Pike, his wife of 67 years and son Philip (Becky) Pike, also the wives of Michael (Patricia) and Mark (Sharon). He is survived by many grandchildren and great Grandchildren. He started his life work in 1961 as a Minister/Pastor. He spent 8 years at Immanuel Baptist Church, Elizabethtown, KY 37 years at South-Side Baptist Church, Covington, KY and his last 15 years of ministgry at First Baptist Church of Dayton, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving the family