Obituaries » Albert C. Partin, Jr.

Burial Date: June 8, 2020

Albert Carl Partin Jr., 77, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020. Albert proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a member of New Haven Missionary Baptist Church and The Kenton Game and Fish Association. Albert enjoyed golfing, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Albert Sr. and Emma Brown and his sister, Brenda Jones. Albert is survived by his wife of 56 years Violet Partin; his children, Tami Anderson (Tim), Carl Partin ( Marty), Kim Parman ( Shannon); his grandchildren, Joshua Hammons, Tyler Partin (Natasha), Ethan Partin (Samantha), Onie Partin, Chelsea Parman, Seth Parman, Heidi Anderson, Nathan Anderson; his great grandchildren, Addyson Hammons, Landyn Hammons, Sophia Partin, Carl Joseph Partin; his siblings, Gary Partin, Dale Partin, Pam Lyttle, Sandy Partin, Lori Haneberg and many more family and friends. A visitation and service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday June 8, 2020.